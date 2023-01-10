MURRAY — For the remainder of the 2022-23 season, all Murray State women’s basketball games will be free of charge for all children aged 0 to College.
After the success of the promotion over the holiday break, the initiative has been extended to include the remaining eight Missouri Valley Conference home games this season. Kids aged 0-College can attend the remaining games with no additional ticket needed.
“We are excited to extend our 0-College initiative for the remainder of the women’s basketball season,” said Director of Athletics Nico Yantko. “The program is a win-win for all involved. As a department, we are able to provide affordable family entertainment to a community which has supported us unconditionally through the years. For us, it allows our women’s basketball team to compete in a fun and high-energy environment that will no doubt help them as they compete in the Missouri Valley Conference.”
“We are thrilled that all kids, aged 0-College, will get in free to all of our remaining games this season,” added head coach Rechelle Turner. “The excitement these young people bring enhances the environment at the CFSB Center. We encourage Racer Nation to bring their families and join the fun as our women’s basketball team competes for our first Missouri Valley championship.”
