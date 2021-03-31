MURRAY — Murray State men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon announced the signing of Carter Collins for the 2021-22 season.
Carter, a 6-3 guard out of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, joins the Racers as a graduate transfer from Davidson and will have one season to play for Murray State.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Carter Collins to Murray State University,” said McMahon. “He is a strong lead guard who has been a very efficient offensive player at Davidson. Over the past two seasons, Carter has been a consistent double figure scorer, made 75 three’s at 37% and led his team in assists this year. We are thrilled to add Carter’s skills, shooting, experience, and leadership to our program.”
Collins scored 10.9 points per game and dished out a team-leading 59 assists during the 2020-21 season. Collins was a 46%t shooter from the field, 38% from the 3-point line and 76% from the free throw line. He ranked third in the Atlantic 10 Conference with an assist/turnover rate of 2.23.
