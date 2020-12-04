MURRAY — Thanks to the COVID Shuffle, the popular new trend in scheduling college athletics, the Murray State Men’s basketball program added an almost last-minute addition of the Illinois State Redbirds to the calendar for this Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. at the CFSB Center.
The global pandemic has obviously caused havoc all over the country and world, and one of the more minor inconveniences that go along with it is the shuffling of college basketball schedules. Earlier in the season, the Racers (1-1) had to drop their season opener, reschedule that with a double-header with Kentucky Wesleyan a few days later, and then turn around and cancel that, as well.
The first game ended up being an originally unscheduled matchup with the stand-by replacement Greenville Panthers and the game last night with Middle Tennessee ended up going as planned, but that does not seem like it will be the norm as the season progresses.
The Redbirds (2-1) opened the season at the wrong end of a 27-point beatdown to Ohio State in Columbus, 94-67. They then reeled off two consecutive wins against UMass Lowell and the same Greenville Panthers that came to the CFSB Center. The Redbirds, however, topped the Racers by beating Greenville 177-108.
Murray State holds a 4-1 lead in the all-time series with Illinois State. The Racers won in 1971, 2014, 2016 and 2017. The only loss for the Racers came in 2015.
