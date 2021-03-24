MURRAY — In the midst of one of its best seasons in over a decade, the Murray State football team is already planning for another great season in 2021 with the release of its schedule for next season.
With the departure of Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State, the OVC Directors of Athletics agreed to schedule additional games against OVC opponents outside the structure of the conference schedule as a way to play competitive and FCS countable games within the region. These designated matchups against OVC opponents will not count in the conference standings.
In developing this scheduling option, the Directors of Athletics worked together to ensure the unique scheduling needs of each program were addressed.
“This scheduling effort epitomized the spirit of cooperation and collaboration that exists among the OVC members,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “As a by-product of this effort, we believe we will enhance the sense of rivalry in the OVC and provide us with opportunities to showcase our outstanding level of competition.”
The Racers will kick off their 97th year of football on Sept. 4 at home against Mississippi Valley, followed by trips to FBS opponents Cincinnati Sept. 11 and Bowling Green Sept. 18.
Following a fourth week bye, the Racers will host Eastern Illinois Oct. 2 in the first of two matchups against OVC foes that will not count in the conference standings. The following week, the Racers travel to UT Martin to open OVC play Oct. 9.
The next week, Murray State visits Southeast Missouri in its final game against an OVC opponent that will not count towards the league standing. Three of Murray State’s final five games are at home with Austin Peay Oct. 23, Tennessee Tech Nov. 6, and SEMO Nov. 13. On Oct. 30, Murray State travels to Nashville to face Tennessee State, before ending the season at Eastern Illinois Nov. 20.
