MURRAY — Murray State football announced on Monday a 2024 matchup with Mississippi Valley State, set for Saturday, Sept. 14, at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray.
The Racers and Delta Devils have faced off twice previously. MSU has taken both matchups, most recently in shutout fashion in a 35-0 win on Sept. 2, 2021.
Murray State will get their 2023 season underway when they host Presbyterian on Sept. 2.
