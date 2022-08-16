MURRAY — A new conference, a former conference foe and a clash of Commonwealth schools highlight the 2023 Murray State football schedule. The 2023 season will be the Racers’ first in the nation’s top FCS league, the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The MVFC formally announced the 2023 league schedule Monday, the first of a six-year cycle that features 12 teams playing eight conference games per year. The new schedule guarantees that every team will play each of its 11 opponents at least four-times (two home, two away) over six years, supporting the continuation of league identity and increasing competitive fairness over time.