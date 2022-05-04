CARBONDALE, Ill. — It should have come as a surprise to no one that Tuesday night’s baseball contest between future Missouri Valley Conference foes Murray State and Southern Illinois would be loaded with drama.
In their previous meeting this year at Murray, they staged an 11-inning classic in which Murray State sent the game into extras and had two chances to win it before SIU took charge to win by three runs.
Tuesday, an eighth-inning home run tied the game for the Salukis. This time, though, it was the Racers taking control once the game reached extra innings as they plated three runs in the top of 12th to take a 5-2 win at Itchy Jones Stadium in Carbondale, Ill.
Jake Slunder’s bases-loaded walk gave Murray State (25-19) the lead, then Jacob Pennington’s two-run single finished the scoring.
Murray State pitching was a big story as the Racers held the dangerous Salukis (31-13) to only five hits.
