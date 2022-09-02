MURRAY — As Murray State prepares to head to Lubbock, Texas for the opening game of its 99th football season, one thing seems clear.
For the Racers to be able to stay close to the deeper and faster Red Raiders of the FBS, their interior front lines are going to have to show stability. After all, this is where most football games are won or lost.
This is particularly important on the defensive line, where the Racers experienced most of their losses after the 2021 season. Most were to graduation. However, they had several players who had plenty of experience that were supposed to return, but Head Coach Dean Hood said decided that the wear and tear of having to cram a spring season and fall season into 2021 had proven too much.
That is why the presence of three imports from the transfer portal may hold the key to how successful the Racers are Saturday night at AT&T Jones Stadium. Defensive linemen Nate Chambers and Zack Aschermann were high-caliber performers at the NCAA Division 2 level last year, while Cam Brown played many snaps at FCS Savannah State.
“Chambers was an All-American from Hillsdale, which is a good program in Division 2 and he’s just been off the charts since we got him,” Hood said earlier this week. “Plus, he’s a big kid (6-3, 294 pounds), but we’re really excited. When he got here, it was obvious that we got way more than we thought and he’s been a guy that fit right in.”
Defensive coordinator Dillon Sanders said he also likes what he has seen from Aschermann, as well as his background.
“He was All-Conference at (Central Missouri) in probably the best D2 conference out there (Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, which includes multi-national championship programs Northwest Missouri State and Pittsburg State), so that tells you he can play,” Sanders said of Aschermann, who is 6-3 and weighs 287 pounds.
“Then, you look at Cam Brown and he has 30 games that he started at Savannah State. The great thing about all of these guys is that they are dudes who are ready to play. We’ve also got a couple of guys who red-shirted last year that now have to step up and play some big-boy football for us.”
Things are considerably more stable on the offensive side, where Graves County redshirt senior Levi Nesler is tabbed as a preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference selection, as well as a preseason All-American.
“Levi is the perfect college football story,” Hood said of Nesler — 6-1, 320 pounds. “He comes in as a walk-on, then earns some playing time, earns a scholarship by just taking it at a methodical pace. Every day, he puts his hard hat on and comes to work and he is just awesome to be around.”
The good news is Nesler is not alone when it comes to having experience. Juniors Jacob Frye ( 6-6, 323 pounds) and Cole Williamson (6-5, 333 pounds) join sophomores Blake Moody (6-3, 300 pounds) and D.J. Jones (6-5, 338 pounds) on the offensive front with D-1 size.
“So we’ve got three attacks, I guess you could say,” Hood said. “We’ve got older guys, then we’ve got a developmental group that we had last year and were able to redshirt, and then you’ve got new guys that we might be able to break in later this year for four games, then decide to redshirt them and save for next year.”
Murray State faces Texas Tech at 7 Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. The game is available for viewing on ESPN+ and also can be heard on the flagship station for Racer sports, FROGGY 103.7 FM with The Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and color man Chip Adams.
