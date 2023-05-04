MURRAY — Murray State pulled a baseball feat on Tuesday night that had not been accomplished in several years.
With the Racers’ impressive 5-0 win over host Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a former Ohio Valley Conference rival, the program earned its first season sweep of the Redhawks in baseball since way back in 2010.
That year, the Racers, like this year, only played SEMO twice in the regular season and won both games at Cape, winning those contests by scores of 5-3 and 13-9. Additionally, Murray State went on to add a third win against the Redhawks that season, a dramatic 13-9 triumph in 10 innings of an elimination game of the OVC Tournament at Jackson, Tennessee.
Earlier this season, the Racers outlasted SEMO, 11-8, at Johnny Reagan Stadium in Murray. The Racers are in their first season as members of the Missouri Valley Conference but have kept SEMO as an opponent because of the strength of that program.
While sweeps of SEMO have been quite rare, just winning at Cape has been an issue for Murray State as well. In fact, the last time the Racers got a win on the Redhawks’ home field was in 2016 by a 4-3 count.
Winning two games in a season against the Redhawks also has not happened too terribly often. Tuesday’s win marks the first time since 2019 that the Racers have claimed two wins against SEMO in the same season. That came at Reagan Field, as did the other two occasions for this feat to have been accomplished since 2010 — 2017 and 2013.
In 2017, the Racers added a third win against SEMO, 8-5 in the semifinals of the OVC Tournament in Oxford, Alabama. However, the Racers could not carry the momentum of that win over to the championship game as Belmont took a 5-4 win to claim the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
