MURRAY — Murray State baseball is set to Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Johnny Reagan Field for a doubleheader on Friday starting at 1 p.m followed by a single-game on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. This is the first meeting between the two sides since 1999.
UWM enters the contest at 6-4 overall with their most recent matchup coming in a series loss to Southeast Missouri a week ago. Justin Hausser leads the Panthers, starting all 10 games with a .405 batting average to go with four doubles and five RBIs.
Murray State pitchers Ethan Lyke, Thomas McNabb, and Ben Krizen combined for 15 strikeouts while conceding just one walk on Tuesday against in-state foe Kentucky. Krizen leads the MSU bullpen with a minuscule 1.86 ERA across 9.2 innings pitched.
Carson Garner leads Murray State with a .302 batting average with five extra-base hits and a team-high 11 RBIs. Brennan McCullough and Dustin Mercer are tied for the team lead with 25 total bases each on the year.
