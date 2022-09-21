MURRAY — Murray State baseball announced their 2022 fall schedule on Tuesday featuring two games and a professional scout day. The Racers are set to take on Western Kentucky and Southeast Missouri while also offering a day for Major League Baseball scouts to have an exclusive look at the MSU roster.
Head Coach Dan Skirka and his squad will travel to Bowling Green on Oct. 1 for a matchup with Western Kentucky to get the fall slate started.
