Corum

Murray State's Charlie Corum had reason for being excited Sunday as he went 3-for-4 at the plate and drove in a run in the Racers' 13-3 seven-inning stoppage of Southern Indiana at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ For The Ledger

MURRAY  — After a rough start, Murray State suddenly is rolling on the baseball diamond.

The Racers completed a three-game sweep Sunday of one of the teams that replaced it this season in the Ohio Valley Conference, former NCAA Division 2 power Southern Indiana, at Johnny Reagan Field. The 13-3 win in seven innings gave the Racers (now 10-10) their eighth win in their last 11 outings and, with play in their new league — the rugged Missouri Valley Conference —starting late this week, Head Coach Dan Skirka likes how his team has looked the past few weeks.

