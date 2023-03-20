MURRAY — After a rough start, Murray State suddenly is rolling on the baseball diamond.
The Racers completed a three-game sweep Sunday of one of the teams that replaced it this season in the Ohio Valley Conference, former NCAA Division 2 power Southern Indiana, at Johnny Reagan Field. The 13-3 win in seven innings gave the Racers (now 10-10) their eighth win in their last 11 outings and, with play in their new league — the rugged Missouri Valley Conference —starting late this week, Head Coach Dan Skirka likes how his team has looked the past few weeks.
“We played some good teams early on (namely North Florida and Alabama-Birmingham) and we lost some close games. Obviously, you don’t enjoy that but we learned some lessons and the guys have kept fighting,” said Skirka, whose team had two seven-inning stoppages against the Screaming Eagles (7-13) during the weekend as the Racers opened with a 16-1 win on Friday before taking a 11-4 win on Saturday.
“We like where we are now, heading into conference play (opening with Bradley in a home series that starts this Friday after a visit from old OVC rival Austin Peay on Tuesday). This weekend, (his hitters) stayed disciplined and that was the big thing. We took our walks (Murray State batters had 13 on Sunday alone) and I feel like we were in a rally almost every inning because that.”
Along with settling for walks, the Racers collected 28 hits in the three games.
Friday, the Racers had three home runs. Seth Gardner had a three-run shot on his way to four RBIs. Riley Hawthorne added a solo blast and Cade Sammons had a two-run inside-the-park homer as part of his three RBIs. Logan Bland also drove in three runs against the Screaming Eagles, as eight different Racers drove in a run.
Saturday, it was more of the same as Sammons had two hits and scored twice, while had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs.
Sunday, the Racers capped the sweep as Vogel and Garner both had three RBIs, Bland had two hits and two RBIs and Charlie Corum was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
However, along with the Racers’ offense, its pitching was also headline worthy. Sunday, starter Bryce Valero got the win by going 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts in moving 2-0 on the year with a microscopic 0.86 ERA. Friday, returning ace lefty Jacob Pennington had a complete game with nine strikeouts and only four hits in moving to 3-1 on the season. Saturday, Thomas McNabb and Matt Boynton combined for 5.2 scoreless innings and allowed two combined hits. McNabb earned the win to move to 3-0 on the year.
Skirka said the two early wins helped his pitching staff, which, along with Valero, has several hurlers with ERAs below 3.00.
“Our pitching has been great, so to save us from having to have our guys use their bullets this weekend? Yeah, that will serve us well in the long run,” he said. “They’re throwing strikes and we’re also learning how to take care of the baseball behind them. I like our process right now.
“(Valero) has been outstanding, but I think he’s got more in there. He can get even better.”
