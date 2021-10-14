MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer will take on SIUE today at 3 p.m. for a bout at Cutchin Field in Murray.
The Racers are coming off of a 1-0 victory over Morehead State on October 10th when Chloe Barnthouse scored in the 88th minute to give Murray State the win. Barnthouse and Lauren Payne are tied for the most goals for the Racers on the season with four each. Morgan Bodker leads Murray State with five assists on the year and is tied for the most total points on the team with Barnthouse and Payne. Rebecca Kubin provides a strong veteran prescence for the Racers with two goals and three assists thus far.
The defensive backline of Camille Barber, Audrey Henry, Saraya Young, and Izzy Heckman have provided a very stout defense over the last two games allowing just one goal total in the matches against Belmont and Morehead State. Jenna Villacres impressed over the week providing a shutout against Morehead State and grabbing seven saves on the week and 58 on the year.
