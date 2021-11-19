MURRAY — The Murray State men’s golf student-athlete, Walker Beck, was recently chosen by the Ohio Valley Conference to attend the NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum.
The OVC selected one man and one woman to attend the conference (Nov. 18-21) in Houston, Texas.
Beck, from Newburgh, Indiana is in his third year with the Racer men’s golf team and is majoring in finance at Murray State University.
“This is something that I am excited about and I am glad to represent Murray State and the OVC at the conference,” Beck said. “I am looking forward to learning as much as I can so that I can be a better teammate and leader in our golf program.”
“We’re very proud of the example Walker sets within the culture of our golf team,” said head coach Daniel DeLuca. “We love the game of golf and put a lot into it every day, but it’s things like this that creates a learning environment and that’s why we are here. I appreciate the NCAA and OVC for this kind of learning opportunity for our student-athletes as it creates leaders among our student-athletes.”
About the NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum
•The event was first staged in 1997.
• More than 5,000 have student-athletes attended
•The event focuses on shared personal and profession development themes including leadership skills.
•Participants are assigned to a “color team” with about 30 other attendees, and within those frequent color team sessions, they work in an open environment with trained facilitators to engage in discussions regarding leadership and its many components.
•Each NCAA D-I conference selects student-athletes from among active member schools and an administrator from the conference office to attend.
