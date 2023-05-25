JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Murray State track and field’s Kayla Bell, Faith Bostick, Meghan Fletcher and Rachel Hagans will compete at the NCAA East Preliminaries hosted by the University of North Florida, today.
No stranger to the NCAA stage, Hagans will kick off the championships for the Racers in the long jump. She made her qualifying mark of 6.45m at Kentucky in April and will enter the competition as the 10th seed.
Bostick and Bell will also compete under the lights this evening. Bostick will compete in the 100m dash as the 42nd seed with her qualifying time of 11.43 seconds that she clocked at Eastern Kentucky.
Bell will close the evening in the 800m run. She will enter the race as the 31st seed with a time of 2:05.32 that she clocked at Ole Miss.
Fletcher will compete in the high jump, Friday. Her qualifying mark, also the school record, puts her as the 14th seed in the event.
Twelve competitors from each individual event and twelve teams from each relay event advance from each First Round site. The individual event student-athletes and relay teams accepted into Championships competition based on their performance at the First Rounds will be announced and posted on NCAA.com the week prior to Championships competition.
