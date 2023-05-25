JACKSONVILLE, Fla.Murray State track and field’s Kayla Bell, Faith Bostick, Meghan Fletcher and Rachel Hagans will compete at the NCAA East Preliminaries hosted by the University of North Florida, today.

No stranger to the NCAA stage, Hagans will kick off the championships for the Racers in the long jump. She made her qualifying mark of 6.45m at Kentucky in April and will enter the competition as the 10th seed.

