MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer wrapped up its two-game home stand with a Battle of the Border rivalry match with Austin Peay on Tuesday afternoon. The Racers improved to 5-0 on the year as they earned a 1-0 victory over the Governors at Cutchin Field in Murray.
“I think I said it to them after the game – I made the whole team give them (the defense) a round of applause kind of thing because they saved our butts today. I think we tried our hardest to hit the self-destruct button in the second half there, but Saraya Young made some massive tackles. Audrey Henry and Camille Barber were great today also. Congrats to Jenna Villacres as well on her first clean sheet of the season - we’re happy with that. Any time you can start a season 5-0 I think you’re going to be happy,” said MSU head coach Matt Lodge.
Marti Floyd put the Racers in front in the 27th minute when she finished a cross from Rebecca Kubin, as the Battle Creek, Michigan native recorded her first goal in a Racer uniform and became the eighth different player to score for Murray State through five matches in the new campaign. The Racers carried that one-goal advantage into the halftime break after out-shooting the Governors 5-2 while holding 58% of possession through the first 45.
The Racers dictated the tempo while continuing to create scoring chances out of the break, generating 15 second-half shots, but it would be the rock-solid back line that stole the spotlight on the day as they preserved the clean sheet to grind out three points behind a 1-0 score line.
Sophomore goalkeeper Jenna Villacres made three saves to earn her first shutout of the campaign, while the Racer defense held Austin Peay to just eight total shots on the day.
Murray State has now outscored opponents 12-5 on the season. For Kubin, the assist on the day brings her season point total to a team-high eight (three goals, two assists) on the year.
The Racers will return to action today when they make the trip to Jacksonville State for a clash with the Gamecocks. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.