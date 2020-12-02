MURRAY — After many battles as members of the Ohio Valley Conference from 1952-2000, the Murray State Racers meet the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders for the 143rd time on Wednesday at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Racers are 1-0 after winning their season opener Sunday at home 173-95 over Greenville. MTSU is 0-2 and playing at home for the first time this season. The Racers and Blue Raiders are meeting for the eighth-straight season since they renewed their rivalry in 2013, in which Murray State has won the last two and four of the last seven.
Froggy 103.7 FM - flagship station for Racer basketball
In his 30th season, the “Voice of the Racers” and now a Murray State Hall of Famer, Neal Bradley, is on the call again for the 2019-20 season. Former MSU assistant coach Kenny Roth provides analysis. All MSU games can be heard online at Froggy103.com and GoRacers.com. Online streaming video is supplied by Conference USA.
Racers defeat Greenville on opening night
MSU’s 23rd home opener Sunday was anything but normal. The Racers set numerous records in taking the game 173-95. The Greenville Panthers, an NCAA D-III team plays the most wide open offense you will ever see. Usually, a college basketball game will have about 200 combined possessions, but this one had more than 300 and there was a shot taken every 11.3 seconds on average. MSU set a new team and Ohio Valley Conference single-game scoring mark of 173, and had a team record 87 points in the second half. The combined score of 268 points is also a new MSU and OVC record, besting the 233 the Racers and Southeast Missouri scored in 2014. All 14 players on the Racers’ roster scored and six scored their first points at MSU, including Justice Hill. The sophomore guard from Salt Lake CC impressed in his first game with a near triple-double with seven points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.
Tevin Brown closes on MSU 1,000-point club
All-OVC talent Tevin Brown moved closer to becoming the 47th member of the MSU 1000-Point Club. Brown scored 10 points in the opener and stands at 970 points entering the game at MTSU. Ja Morant, Terrell Miller and Jonathan Stark are the most recent Racers to join this illustrious group in MSU history.
In two seasons, Brown has already made 177 3-pointers, which is ninth in MSU history. He’s primed for a big season after becoming the only player last season to have 522 points, 148 rebounds, 117 assists and 85 made 3-point shots. The all-time MSU leader is Hall of Famer, Isaiah Canaan, who made 304 from 2009-13.
Newcomers get first-game action
The Racers saw six newcomers all see their first game minutes against Greenville.
Guards Dionte Bostick, Justice Hill and Jackson Sivills, plus forwards Ja’Queze Kirby, Nicholas McMullen and Matthew Smith all scored in the game.
OVC clash of titans
coming soon
Because of the adjusted OVC schedule for 2020-21, the Racers will meet rival Austin Peay twice before Christmas for the first time in school history. The first game is at the CFSB Center (Dec. 8), with the second in Clarksville (Dec. 21). MSU and APSU shared the top spot in the OVC Pre-season Poll. The game starts the Battle of the Border. The annual bragging rights series encompasses all sports and has a traveling trophy, which currently resides at Murray State.
