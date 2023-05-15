TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Like in its last series, Murray State’s baseball team broke the winning streak of one of the Missouri Valley Conference’s best teams.
Where last week the Racers ended a nine-game surge for second-place Missouri State at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray, it put the kibosh on a seven-game string Friday night for league leader Indiana State in Terre Haute by a stunning 12-5 score. However, also like last week, the Sycamores emerged with the series win as they came back to win on Saturday and Sunday, 5-0 and 6-2, respectively.
The last two games also seemed more indicative of how Indiana State (35-14 overall, 21-3 in The Valley) has dominated The Valley this season. The Sycamores’ pitching and defense paved the way as they held the explosive Racers (27-25 overall, 12-12 in The Valley) to 10 hits combined, with only two of those coming on Saturday. Indiana State also committed only one error the entire weekend.
Still, the Racers showed what they can do in Friday’s opener, pounding out 16 hits.
Taylor Howell led the hit parade Friday by going 4-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and run scored. He also had lots of help.
Logan Bland was 3-for-6 with a solo home run, three RBIs and a run scored. Drew Vogel added a solo shot of his own and two doubles in going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Carson Garner was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Meanwhile, Brennan McCullough was 1-for-3 but he also walked twice as he scored three runs. Seth Gardner and Dustin Mercer also added solo homers of their own on a night the Racers totaled six extra-base hits.
The Racers became stronger as this game continued as they broke free from a 1-1 tie with two runs in the third, and two more in the fourth and fifth to lead 7-4. Murray State then put the Sycamores away with three runs in the sixth and two more in the eighth.
Matt Boynton got the win in relief by going four innings and allowing three hits and one run.
Now up two games in the win column, Murray State needs to win two of its remaining four games to clinch its fourth straight winning season under Head Coach Dan Skirka. The Racers take their first shot Tuesday against Bellarmine in Louisville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.