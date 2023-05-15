TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Like in its last series, Murray State’s baseball team broke the winning streak of one of the Missouri Valley Conference’s best teams.

Where last week the Racers ended a nine-game surge for second-place Missouri State at Johnny Reagan Field in Murray, it put the kibosh on a seven-game string Friday night for league leader Indiana State in Terre Haute by a stunning 12-5 score. However, also like last week, the Sycamores emerged with the series win as they came back to win on Saturday and Sunday, 5-0 and 6-2, respectively.

