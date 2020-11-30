MURRAY — The Murray State men’s basketball program opened their 96th season in record-breaking fashion with a 173-95 victory over the visiting Greenville Panthers, in an up-and-down the court, frenetic, breakneck-paced basketball shootout that saw multiple school and conference offensive records fall.
Scheduled to play Brescia on Wednesday, the Racers (1-0) had to cancel the original opener due to COVID-19 implications, and replaced them on the schedule with a double-header against Kentucky Wesleyan, which also had to be scrapped, thanks to the pandemic. The Racers scrambled and found a matchup with the Panthers as a readily-available replacement as late as Thursday.
The Racers then seemed to be bursting at the offensive seams from all that schedule-shuffling and waiting, as junior forward K.J. Williams two-handedly slammed home the first bucket of the season and the crazy shootout was on. Due to Greenville’s notorious reputation for pushing the tempo, the Racers did their part to oblige, and the score was 23-16 at the first media timeout. All scoring marks were on the table. Eight minutes into the game and the teams had combined for 60 points already, with MSU leading 39-21.
By halftime, the Racers led 87-41 and had started the record-smashing, by topping the previous school record of 62 points in the first half, which had stood for 50 years. They also tied the all-time Ohio Valley Conference first-half scoring-record set two seasons ago.
The second half was much more of the same, fast break after fast break, which saw highlight dunks and every Racer seeing playing time and every player on the roster score points.
Williams’ 22 points on 11/12 shooting led the offensive attack, with lone senior forward Devin Gilmore contributing 20. First-year point-guard from Salt Lake Community College Justice Hill, in only 18 minutes of play, closed in on a triple-double with seven points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, 10 of which came in the first half.
Junior guard Tevin Brown also neared a triple-double in 18 minutes, as well. The returning leading-scorer from last year’s OVC regular-season championship squad contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, all of which came with the last Racer to complete the feat and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant. Morant was in attendance and was seated about 20 rows up in the corner, observing his alma mater.
Every Racer on the roster scored at least seven points in the game, including Paducah-native walk-ons sophomore Rod Thomas, whose father played for MSU in 2000-01, and freshman guard Jackson Sivills, whose father Scott played for the Racers in 1989-93. Sivills finished with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 5/5 from the free-throw line.
“We could not simulate the pace of which that game was played,” said Racer Head Coach Matt McMahon. “We haven’t had an exhibition or scrimmage this year and over half of our team didn’t get the opportunity to play for the Racers last year, so to get that first game under our belt was important, and it’s been such a long wait for our players.”
Murray State is scheduled, as of now, to play in Murfreesboro at Middle Tennessee Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m.
