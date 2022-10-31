Racers defeat TSU

Murray State linebacker Eric Samuta closes in on Tennessee State quarterback Draylen Ellis for the first of five sacks the Racer defense recorded in Saturday’s 19-3 win on homecoming at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray. 

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — All of the frustration for a Murray State football team that entered this season with high hopes but had been met with disappointment at every turn this season seemed to, for a while anyway, disappear Saturday.

On homecoming at Roy Stewart Stadium and with 15,000-plus fans watching, the Racers finally won their first game of the 2022 season. Against Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee State, which entered hot with three straight wins, the Racers put together a physically-dominant performance in a badly-needed 19-3 win that sparked an emotion-filled postgame celebration.