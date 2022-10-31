MURRAY — All of the frustration for a Murray State football team that entered this season with high hopes but had been met with disappointment at every turn this season seemed to, for a while anyway, disappear Saturday.
On homecoming at Roy Stewart Stadium and with 15,000-plus fans watching, the Racers finally won their first game of the 2022 season. Against Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee State, which entered hot with three straight wins, the Racers put together a physically-dominant performance in a badly-needed 19-3 win that sparked an emotion-filled postgame celebration.
“It was amazing,” said Murray State running back Cortezz Jones, who continued his strong play of recent weeks by rushing for 88 yards and clinched the win with a high-stepping 14-yard touchdown dash early in the fourth quarter.
“We believed in each other. It’s like we say, ‘Racers are one.’ We’re all a brotherhood and we thank God for waking us up and allowing us to practice with each other and to have fun with each other ...to have faith in the finish.”
The finish has been an issue for the Racers (1-8, 1-3 in OVC play) this season. Before Saturday, they had entered the fourth quarter down only five times, sometimes with the ball and a chance to take the lead. Saturday, and for the first time this season, they went to the fourth quarter with the lead, 12-3, after Aaron Baum ended a pair of third-quarter possessions with field goals that extended a 6-3 halftime edge.
Jones burst to the left side with 13:22 left in the game also gave the Racers their largest lead this season. It stuck because of an outstanding defensive performance that ended with Murray State sacking Racer nemesis Draylen Ellis (formerly of Austin Peay and who had torched them during his career) and stuffing the Tigers (3-5, 2-1 in OVC). A LaMartez Brooks eight-yard run on an end-around handoff to the right side before halftime, set up by a 46-yard jaunt by Jones, putting the Racers up 6-3.
Three of those sacks came courtesy of linebacker Cade Shupperd.
“I think, up front, from start to finish, there was a lot of good effort put into it,” Shupperdsaid, crediting a Racer defensive line, which lost nine of its 10 players from last year. “That was giving us time to get back there to him and we can’t do it without them. We were just pushing their pockets as hard as we could, and he had nowhere to go.
“It feels really good. For the whole year, we’ve been putting in so much effort, all of the guys on this team. Not everything goes your way (including a second straight season of the Racers having to endure numerous injuries to key players), but that’s football, but like (Jones) said, it was about having faith in the finish and finishing the game made a huge difference.”
The “faith in the finish” has been a standard for Racers Head Coach Dean Hood ever since he arrived in Murray at the end of 2019 from Mark Stoops’ staff at Kentucky. While the Racers have had issues late in the games this season, Hood said the players have never quit, either in games or on the practice field.
“We are very, very blessed. I’ve been doing this for 35 years and I couldn’t be prouder of a football team because these guys are winners,” Hood said. “We’ve been let down by our record, but they have never let up and they have never, not one time, blamed somebody or something else. You could come to one of our practices and you couldn’t tell if we were 0-8 or 8-0. Those kids have just worked through some very adverse situations.
“This is the toughest group I’ve ever been around, and I’m honored to be their coach and blessed that they have stayed together the way they have and come out and fight again like they did ... and have faith in the finish. They believed in each other and played their tails off and it was good to get a victory.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.