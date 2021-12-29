MURRAY — Murray State’s Tevin Brown was named the Player of the Week for a third consecutive week after a vote by communications directors in the Ohio Valley Conference.
A junior from Fairhope, Alabama, Brown tallied a game-high 22 points against No. 12 Auburn on Dec. 22. He was 8-of-15 from the field and was 3-of-6 from the 3-point line. He had a team-best nine rebounds to go with two assists and two steals. Brown has 291 career made 3-pointers, which is fourth in OVC history, 28 away from the OVC record. He ranks 14th nationally in 3-pointers made/game (3.58), 28th in 3-point percentage (44.8%) and 36th in scoring (19.2 points/game). This marks the third-straight Player of the Week award for Brown, the first OVC player to accomplish this feat since Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor in 2019-20 (Nov. 25, Dec. 2, Dec. 9).
Brown is the first Racer to win the honor in three consecutive weeks since Ja Morant won three in a row in 2019. MSU’s Jonathan Stark won three in a row in 2017/18, as did Cameron Payne in 2015 and Cuthbert Victor in 2003.
The Racers have been honored with five OVC Player of the Week awards this season. Brown’s teammate, KJ Williams, also won the award twice and DJ Burns was an OVC Newcomer of the Week.
On the docket this week for the Racers is their 74th season in the OVC. The Racers host women’s/men’s doubleheaders this week with Southeast Missouri and Tennessee Tech visiting the CFSB Center Thursday and Saturday with tip-off times of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
2021-22 MSU OVC Weekly Award Winners
Nov. 15 – KJ Williams, OVC Player of the Week
Nov. 29 – KJ Williams, OVC Player of the Week
Dec. 6 – DJ Burns, OVC Newcomer of the Week
Dec. 13 – Tevin Brown, OVC Player of the Week
Dec. 20 – Tevin Brown, OVC Player of the Week
Dec. 27 - Tevin Brown, OVC Player of the Week
