MURRAY — Murray State’s Tevin Brown and KJ Williams were named to the 2021-22 Lou Henson All-America Team presented by CollegeInsider.com.
Players on teams from the America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt and West Coast are eligible to be selected.
The Murray State duo will also be in the running to be named the Lou Henson National Player of the Year.
Brown, a first-team All-OVC selection, led Murray State to a 31-3 overall and 18-0 OVC record during the 2021-22 season. He tallied 47 steals and averaged 5.6 rebounds per game in 34 contests. Offensively, he hit a team-high 106 3-pointers, the sixth-most in OVC single-season history. He finished his career with 354 made 3-pointers, the most in OVC history. This season he averaged 16.8 points and 5.6 rebounds/game while adding 104 assists, 47 steals and 21 blocks. Over the past 30 years, Brown is the only Division I player to record at least 350 made 3-pointers, 645 rebounds, 400 assists and 65 blocks in their career.
Additionally, Brown was named to the finalist list for the Lefty Driesell Award, which is presented annually to the top defensive player in Division I basketball and named in honor of the legendary former coach at Davidson, Maryland, James Madison and Georgia State.
Williams, the OVC Player of the Year, was named the USBWA National Player of the Week twice during the season, the first OVC player to accomplish that feat. He led the Racers to 31 overall wins, an 18-0 OVC record and NCAA Tournament victory over San Francisco. In 34 games he averaged 18.0 points and 8.4 rebounds/game while netting 48 steals and blocking 21 shots. He hit 53.8 percent from the field and made 37 3-pointers. His career-high scoring game was 39 points at Tennessee State. He also produced 11 double-doubles this season.
