CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay hit former Ohio Valley Conference football rival Murray State with a barrage of big plays in Saturday’s renewal of their series at Fortuna Stadium.
The Governors scored four touchdowns on plays of 60 yards or more as they amassed 570 yards total offense to overwhelm the Racers, 52-17, keeping the Racers winless on the season at 0-7. Peay, ranked 24th in the FCS, was the third straight opponent Murray State has faced — Southeastern Louisiana and UT Martin being the others — from the FCS.
“Explosive plays killed us. They had long runs, long pass plays and we couldn’t get anything explosive on the other end,” said Racers Head Coach Dean Hood, whose team trailed 35-17 at halftime, but could not breach the scoreboard in the final 30 minutes. “When you’re not getting any (explosive plays) offensively and they are, well, that’s how you end up with a lopsided score like that.”
After Peay (5-2) took a 21-3 lead late in the first quarter, the Racers showed some offense on their next possession as quarterback Jayden Stinson (20-of-40 for 180 yards and a touchdown) found receiver LaMartez Brooks for a 23-yard touchdown strike that cut the lead to 21-10 with 13:18 left before halftime. That was set up by a Damonyai Lacey sack of Peay quarterback Mike DeLiello at the Peay 20, resulting in a fumble that teammate Cody Goatley recovered.
Immediately, though, the Govs responded as the nation’s leading punt returner, Kam Thomas, showed he could be as dangerous as a kickoff man, jetting 94 yards to the house to restore an 18-point lead.
A turnover helped the Racers creep closer a few minutes later, though. Defensive back Jarad McCray picked off DeLiello at the Peay 35 and that led to backup quarterback Lucas Maue’s one-yard sneak into the end zone to trim the lead to 28-17 with 6:50 left.
Peay, though, again responded, converting a 4th-and-8 play with DeLiello’s 28-yard pass to receiver Drae McCray to keep the drive alive. DeLiello then scored on 4th-and-goal from the 4 to up the lead to 35-17 at halftime.
Peay was 3-for-3 on fourth-down conversions Saturday.
Peay then put the game away in the third quarter with C.J. Evans’ 16-yard run and a 24-yard field goal from Maddux Trujillo.
A bright spot for the Racers was the play of Brooks, who caught eight passes for 104 yards after struggling the past several weeks with a foot injury. That marks the third straight game for Murray State to have a receiver amass at least 100 yards.
