Murray State running back Cortezz Jones finds running room Saturday against Austin Peay at Fortuna Stadium in Clarksville, Tennessee.

 DAVE WINDER/Murray State Athletics

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay hit former Ohio Valley Conference football rival Murray State with a barrage of big plays in Saturday’s renewal of their series at Fortuna Stadium. 

The Governors scored four touchdowns on plays of 60 yards or more as they amassed 570 yards total offense to overwhelm the Racers, 52-17, keeping the Racers winless on the season at 0-7. Peay, ranked 24th in the FCS, was the third straight opponent Murray State has faced — Southeastern Louisiana and UT Martin being the others — from the FCS.