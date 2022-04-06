MURRAY — After being swept on its home field over the weekend by Ohio Valley Conference baseball foe Belmont, and having not shown much resistance in the process, Murray State welcomed regional rival Southern Illinois to Johnny Reagan Field on Tuesday.
Needless to say, the Racers gave a much stronger account of themselves. Murray State spotted its hard-hitting fellow future Missouri Valley Conference members an early lead but fought back to send the game into extra innings.
However, after tying the game in the ninth and having chances to win the game in both the ninth and 10th innings, the Racers watched the Salukis score three times in the 11th. That was enough for SIU to escape with an 8-5 win that moved the Salukis to 21-8 on the season, while the Racers dropped their fifth game in a row and fell to 15-12.
SIU’s uprising ruined an outstanding effort by Murray State reliever Malik Pogue, who held SIU scoreless after it had taken a 5-1 lead after three innings. Pogue only allowed four hits and six full innings of work and gave his team a chance to stay alive.
His teammates tried to give him the pitching win as they steadily started chopping into the SIU lead.
In the fifth, a wild pitch scored one run and, if not for Jacob Pennington’s rocket grounder going right to SIU first baseman Ryan Rodriguez instead of into the outfield, the Racers would have the cut the lead to less than 5-2.
The Racers kept coming, though. In the sixth, Wes Schad’s single scored Jordan Holly, who had reached base via a wild pitch on a third strike to trim the lead to 5-3. Then, pulled closer in the eighth on a two-out balk.
That led to the ninth inning, where the Racers loaded the bases and Bryson Bloomer’s sacrifice fly to right tied the game at 5-5. Brennan McCullough had a chance to end it but struck out.
In the 10th, the Racers again had an opportunity for a walk-off slip away as Alex Crump struck out after Cade Sammons singled with two outs, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch.
SIU did not miss its chance to take charge in the 11rh. Kaeber Rog’s two-run single regained the lead for SIU and J.T. Weber scored the final run on a wild pitch.
McCullough and Jake Slunder each had two hits for the Racers. SIU’s Weber, the nation’s leader in home runs, did not go yard Tuesday but was 3-for-6, Rog was 2-for-6 with two RBIs and Nathan Bandy was 2-for-4 with three stolen bases and scored two runs.
