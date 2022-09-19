MUNCIE, Ind. – Over the years, some FCS teams have been able to upend bigger, more established FBS opponents.
Heading into Saturday’s encounter at Mid-American Conference representative Ball State, the chances for an upset by FCS Murray State were minimal at best. Not only was Murray State playing an FBS team seeking its third straight bowl bid, it was doing so with several of its biggest offensive weapons missing, while having its third different starter already this season at the quarterback position, not the perfect recipe for attempting to make history.
In the end, the results were predictable. The Racers struggled offensively, while their defense, for the second straight week, played well before running out of gas in the second half of a 31-0 loss that left them 0-3 on the season.
“Normally, you’d be a crazy man if you gave up 31 points and you see that you’re proud of your defense. It felt like they played 100 plays out there and weren’t productive at all on offense (only 155 total yards), so our defense was out there a whole bunch, but those guys played really hard,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, who was especially proud of his defense at the end of the game, when it managed to prevent the Cardinals (1-2) from scoring after having first-and-goal inside the Murray State 10-yard line.
“They still had their (first string) in, trying to score, and our guys hold them on three downs, and I think if they had gone for it on fourth down, we would’ve held them again. That shows a bit about the character of this team, not ever quitting.
“They never backed down.”
It was the defense that gave Murray State its best scoring chance in the fourth quarter when defensive tackle Cam Brown intercepted Ball State quarterback John Paddock in Cardinal territory and a penalty moved the ball to the Ball State 16. However, the Racers could not capitalize as true freshman quarterback Isaac McNamee hit receiver Taylor Shields with a pass toward the end zone, but Shields was out of bounds when he caught the ball. Murray State eventually turned the ball over on downs.
Prior to Brown’s pick, Racer linebacker Nick Walker sacked Paddock, marking the first sack Ball State has surrendered this season. That came after the Racers had narrowly missed several other chances to sack Paddock as they were able to pressure the quick-throwing Cardinals signal caller most of the afternoon.
One area that shined for the Racer offense was the running game as running back Jawaun Northington had a solid 71 yards on 17 carries and showed he can be a strong counterpunch once starter Damonta Witherspoon returns from an ankle injury. Witherspoon did not play for the second straight week. The Racers also were without their biggest deep threat in the passing game, receiver Jacob Bell, who injured a finger in last week’s loss to Jacksonville State in Murray.
Paddock did throw three touchdowns in the game, while bruising back Carson Steele had 141 yards and added a scoring run.
