Nelson and Carter

Murray State Head Women's Golf Coach Philip Nelson, left, exchanges a fist bump with player Payton Carter during the Missouri Valley Conference Championship at Annbriar Golf Club in Waterloo, Illinois. Nelson, who has just finished his first season with the Racers, is serving as Carter's caddy this week during Carter's first appearance in a United States Women's Open qualifying event. The duo is at Bellerive Country Club near St. Louis.

 DAVE WINDER/ Murray State Athletics

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — At this time last year, Murray State golfing standout Payton Carter had never heard the name “Philip Nelson.”

This time last year, Carter was not too many days removed from playing in the NCAA Women’s Golf Regional near Nashville, while enjoying her last event as a player under the leadership of the only person to have coached the women’s program at Murray State — Velvet Milkman. Nelson, who had five successful seasons at NCAA Division 2 Colorado Christian, did not assume the unenviable duty of being Milkman’s successor until late July but, in talking with Milkman for the first time after accepting the job, he said it took about 30 seconds for name of Carter — then, newly-crowned Ohio Valley Conference individual champion and Player of the Year — to enter the conversation. 

