TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — At this time last year, Murray State golfing standout Payton Carter had never heard the name “Philip Nelson.”
This time last year, Carter was not too many days removed from playing in the NCAA Women’s Golf Regional near Nashville, while enjoying her last event as a player under the leadership of the only person to have coached the women’s program at Murray State — Velvet Milkman. Nelson, who had five successful seasons at NCAA Division 2 Colorado Christian, did not assume the unenviable duty of being Milkman’s successor until late July but, in talking with Milkman for the first time after accepting the job, he said it took about 30 seconds for name of Carter — then, newly-crowned Ohio Valley Conference individual champion and Player of the Year — to enter the conversation.
Now, after less than a year with Nelson as her coach, Carter has extended a gesture that seems to best speak as to the strong working relationship she has formed with Nelson. Starting Wednesday, Nelson began serving as her caddy — which not only involves carrying the player’s bags, but can also call for offering advice on shots — for the United States Women’s Open qualifier at Bellerive Country Club near St. Louis, which is marking the beginning of a very busy off-season for Carter.
“I think it’s going to be the same as just another college tournament with us traveling together (only without the rest of the team). He does a great of talking you through the shot, but not by saying, ‘OK, you need to hit a nine iron here,’ which I do really appreciate because, even if you’re using the wrong club, I’ve learned that you need to be confident in what you’re hitting,” Carter said a few weeks ago as she was preparing for this week. She also recalled last summer, after Milkman, who founded the Murray State women’s program in 1993, had announced that she was retiring.
“I was nervous, and I remember exactly where I was (on the day Nelson was named to succeed Milkman). Me and (Racer teammate McKenna Stahl) were playing golf in Hopkinsville when we got the press release (by email on their cellphones) that he was the coach. We’d been waiting all summer and all of us had been texting back and forth, ‘Who do you think we’re going to get? What’s it going to be like? How’s he going to compare?’ All this other stuff and we were a nervous wreck for two months. So we find out he is the one, so I’m like, ‘OK, who is this guy?’ So I, like, stalk him on Instagram and, after a while, I’m thinking, ‘OK, this guy seems kind of cool! His Instagram name is Coach P Nilly.’
“Now, I think (Nelson’s hiring) was the best thing that could’ve happened to this program.”
“And she is not going to be the only (Murray State) player that I’ll caddy for this summer,” Nelson said, reaffirming Carter’s confidence in not only Nelson’s ability to coach this game but to form solid relationships with the players. “Really, I’ve already been caddying this year, just without carrying their bags. During tournaments, I’ll walk with some of the girls and hang around a player two or three holes, then go see another one for another two or three holes and I’ll talk them through some their next few shots. Really, it’s the same as caddying.
“And I actually have been a caddy. I taught some pro golfers and been their caddy in some tournaments for a number of years before I got into coaching, so it’s one of those situations where if (the Racers) ask, then I’m ready and I’ll hop on a bag and go have some fun with them.”
For both Nelson and Carter, who was named Player of the Year in her first season of Missouri Valley Conference play, this week near St. Louis will have to rank as a high-water mark as far as their golf careers as Bellerive is among golf’s top venues. The course has hosted three of the sport’s Majors on the men’s side … the 1965 U.S. Open, as well as the PGA Championship in both 1992 and 2018.
This is the first time Carter, who fell in a three-way playoff at The Valley Championship in April at Annbriar Golf Club near Waterloo, Illinois, has attempted to qualify for a U.S. Open. She will also attempt to qualify for the U.S. Amateur event at the end of July in Dayton, Ohio. She said Nelson encouraged her to give both of those events a shot and Nelson added that he did that because he believes this will make her better as a player.
Between those dates, though, Carter has some unfinished business she said she would like to handle. The defending champion of the Kentucky State Amateur Championship, she will have the chance to defend that title in early June at a place she said she will be seeking a strong measure of redemption, Bowling Green Country Club in Bowling Green, where she played a few times in the Kentucky state high school girls event for alma mater Henderson County. She said those experiences went less than favorable, namely because she let her nerves become too strong.
Now much more mature and able to face pressure — she converted what Nelson described as a miraculous up-and-down par on the final hole to even make The Valley playoff — she said she is very much looking forward to her next encounter at Bowling Green.
That will be followed by the prestigious Marion Miley Tournament at the Lexington Country Club in early July. That event will be entering its 77th year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.