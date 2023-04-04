MURRAY — The Murray State women’s golf team carries a four-shot lead into the Jan Weaver Invitational, the Racers’ home event at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray.
MSU carded team scores of 299-298=597 and was holding off Samford who had rounds of 303-299=602.
Payton Carter led MSU and the field of 38 players on scores of 72-72=144. Her even par 36-hole total was three shots clear of Samford’s Bailey Dunstan at 147.
MSU’s Eliza Mae Kho and McKenna Stahl gave the Racers three players in the top-10. Kho was in fifth place (76-75=151) and Stahl (77-76=153) was in seventh place.
The Racers have two teams entered this week as Lauren Gilchrist and Katherine Weir shared 20th place for the MSU second squad. Gilchrist had a score line of 79-81=160 and Weir 81-79=160.
When today’s final round begins at 9 a.m., the Racers will be seeking their 11th championship in their home event that was first played in 2003 and their first since 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.