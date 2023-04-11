ST. LOUIS — The Murray State women’s golf team and Payton Carter reached the finish line last Tuesday when they won their home event with a 12-shot victory at the Jan Weaver Invitational at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray.
The Racers got the win in the event for the first time since 2021 and for the 11th time in the event since it was first staged in 2003. MSU carded team scores of 299-298-301=898 and held off defending champion Samford who had rounds of 303-299-308=910. Eastern Michigan was third at 914.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.