MURRAY — The Murray State women’s golf team carries a second-place spot into the final round of the Chris Banister Classic hosted by Jacksonville State at the RTJ Silver Lakes Golf Club in Gadsden, Alabama.
The Racers have carded scores of 295-310-605 to remain in second place and will chase JSU (599) in the final round starting six shots back. The Racers also passed first round leader Charleston Southern (608) who slipped to third place. Elon (609) and North Alabama (618) round out the top-5.
MSU’s Payton Carter is only one shot from leader, Elon’s Kanokwan Ngamwong who carded scores of 73-71=144. Carter’s score line is 71-74=145. Racer sophomore Eliza Mae Kho improved her standing to 10th place on scores of 75-77=152, while Ana Picchi gave the Racers three players in the top-15 with a spot in 13th place on scores of 75-79=154. Alma Garcia was in 22nd position on rounds of 79-80=149 and Emmie Eriksson had scores of 74-86=160 for a spot in 24th place. McKenna Stahl was third among the eight solo players in the field and was in 28th place overall on scores of 82-80=162.
The final round is Tuesday morning at Silver Lakes.
Chris Banister Classic
2nd — Murray State 295 310 605
2 Payton Carter (1) 71 74 145
T10 Eliza Kho (5) 75 77 152
T13 Ana Picchi (3) 75 79 154
T22 Alma Garcia (2) 79 80 159
T24 Emmie Eriksson (4) 74 86 160
28 McKenna Stahl (I) 82 80 162
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.