MEMPHIS — The Murray State rifle team picked up a win at Memphis Saturday, 4683-4643, in its final tune-up before Saturday’s Ohio Valley Conference Rifle Championship.
Murray State used a 2307 smallbore score and a 2376 in air rifle to arrive at an aggregate of 4683, while Memphis had an aggregate of 4643 after a 2303 smallbore and a 2340 air rifle.
John Blanton led Murray State in smallbore with a 585, while Matias Kiuru tied a personal record of 597 in air rifle. Blanton was also solid in air rifle Saturday, shooting a 594 to finish with a match-high aggregate of 1179.
Murray State returns to action Saturday when it will look to claim its 16th OVC championship and second in a row. The 2022 OVC Rifle Championships will be at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.