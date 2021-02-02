CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Murray State Racers blitzed the Southeast Missouri Redhawks 77-60 in a Monday Ohio Valley Conference makeup game at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The Racers (8-8) improved to 5-6 in the OVC and have won away from home in back-to-back games. MSU’s second game on a four-game road swing is Thursday at Morehead State.
KJ Williams, named the OVC Player of the Week earlier in the day, posted a second game in four days of his career-high with 26 points and 11 rebounds. He hit a career-high five 3-pointers.
DaQuan Smith had a season-best 16 points on 3-of-6 shooting from the 3-point line, while Demond Robinson added 10 points.
The balanced MSU offense saw eight different players score. MSU made 62% from the field on 30-of-59 shots and they hit 12-of-22 from the 3-point line.
MSU has searched for what they consider an all-around complete game. MSU certainly had that kind of game in a home victory of 30 points over Austin Peay (Dec. 8) and at home against Illinois State 76-65 (Dec. 5). However, after struggling away from home this season, the Racers might’ve found the formula they can repeat going forward in the final nine games of the regular season.
The Racers held SEMO scoreless in the final three minutes of the first half and took a 12-point lead into the halftime intermission (36-24) when Justice Hill hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
MSU had three straight defensive stops to start the second half and ended up holding the Redhawks to no field goals in a stretch of 8:02 that spanned the end of the first half and the second half. MSU’s 13-2 run at the start of the second half was fueled by a pair of fast break buckets by Tevin Brown and Smith and a pair of 3-pointers from Williams for a 47-26 lead less than four minutes into the second half.
Southeast never got any closer than 13 points the rest of the way..
Game Notes
The Racers have won the last seven games in their SEMO series and are 31-10 all-time at SEMO. MSU leads the all-time series with the Redhawks 63-21. SEMO returns the game to Murray State the next time the Racers are at home on Feb. 11.
Williams’ third big game in a row gets him 26 points closer to joining the MSU 1000-Point Club, now at 900 in 79 career games.
Smith gave the Racers a pleasant offensive jolt tonight with a season-high 16 points. Smith’s stat line included 5-of-8 from the field and 3-of-6 from the 3-point line with two rebounds and three assists.
MSU took care of the ball well tonight with only eight turnovers committed.
