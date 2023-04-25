RICHMOND — Murray State track and field had five event winners at the Rick Erdmann Twilight hosted by Eastern Kentucky University, this past weekend.
Faith Bostick and Brooke Probst won the 100-meter dash and high jump, respectively, on Friday’s first day of competition.
Amyah Davis won the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.18 seconds before Kayla Bell won the 400m dash with a time of 54.68 seconds, breaking the meet record (55.68) by almost a second.
Jenna Pauly took the Racers’ final event championship in the long jump with a 5.77m effort.
“Whenever you can come away with some event wins you know you’re on the right path to better things down the road,” said Head Coach Adam Kiesler.
Due to the weather, Saturday’s session lasted longer than scheduled.
“The athletes overcame the wind and weather and came away with some good marks,” Kiesler said. “The energy was still high which we always preach, no matter the situation.”
