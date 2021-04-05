JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Murray State softball concluded a three-game road series against Jacksonville State with a single contest on Saturday afternoon.
Despite a stellar complete-game outing in the circle from Jenna Veber, the Racers (14-19, 11-6 OVC) ended up on the wrong end of a pitchers’ duel – falling to the Gamecocks by a score of 1-0 at University Field in Jacksonville, Alabama.
The Gamecocks scored the only run of the ballgame in the second inning when JSU’s Chaney Phillips drove in Karsen Mosley to make it 1-0 for the home team through two innings of action.
While Veber found her rhythm in the circle throughout the rest of the contest, surrendering just one unearned run through six innings of work without issuing a walk, the Racer bats were unable to take the zero off the scoreboard.
The golden chance for Murray State came in the sixth when Lindsey Carroll, Sierra Gilmore, and Logan Braundmeier all reached base to open the frame via two singles and a walk respectively, but the Racers could not advance the runner the final 60 feet to level the contest.
Despite outhitting the Gamecocks 6-5 on the day, the Racers came up short by the slimmest of margins in the series finale.
Carroll (2-2, BB) and Gilmore (2-3, 2B) led the way at the plate for the Racers with two hits apiece, while Gilmore’s first-inning double served as the only MSU extra-base hit of the day.
The Racers will return to action when they wrap up the current five-game road trip with a Tuesday doubleheader at Austin Peay. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. in Clarksville, Tennessee.
