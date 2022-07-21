PADUCAH — Hot July golf has been played at the Irvin Cobb Championship for the last 86 years and it was again over the weekend at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah. The Cobb event annually has a Murray State flavor of current and former Racers.
Murray State sophomore Jay Nimmo, who joins the Racers this fall after his transfer from Mississippi State, was the amateur winner on scores of 67-70=137. Two other current Racers competed in the tournament including Tyler Powell who had a third-place finish (69-72=141) and John Buchanan who had scores of 74-77=151 for an 11th place finish.
The top finisher among Racer men’s golf alumni included Hunter York with a second-place finish on scores of 71-69=140. MSU’s best finish in the professional division was Duncan McCormick who had scores of 75-72=147 and a spot in 10th place.
