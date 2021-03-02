CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — The Murray State men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship Monday at Weakley Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.
The Racer women placed fifth, while the men’s team came home with a ninth-place finish.
Dani Wright was the Racers’ highest finisher with a spot in 14th place and she earned an All-OVC Second Team spot off her finish of 20:12 in the 5K event. Emma Creviston placed 23rd with a time of 20:40, while Kristin Dent was 34th with a time of 21:18.
The men’s event was a 6K race, where the top two finishers for the Racers were Benjamin Hall and Nathan Quinn. Hall came home with a 48th-place finish in a time of 30:24.7 and Quinn placed 49th in a time of 30:24.9.
“The team ran really well today and our women’s team had their highest finish since 2015,” said Jordan Wallace, MSU assistant cross country coach. “It was great to see Dani Wright make All-OVC and our entire team makes me proud to see them push those last 400 meters of the race. Our men’s team worked well together and were battling it out all the way through the finish line. With all the recent rain, this was a tough and muddy course, but they focused on moving up slowly throughout the race and I’m happy with how hard they competed.”
