EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Murray State softball team made it a clean sweep Sunday by taking down SIUE, 6-1, in the final game of a three game series at Cougar Field in Edwardsville, Illinois. The three wins in the series moves the Racers’ current win streak to nine consecutive games.
While building a 5-0 lead, the Racers extended their consecutive scoreless inning streak to 40. However, in the sixth the Cougars brought an end to the streak with a solo shot from Bailey Concatto to cut the lead to 5-1. In the seventh, the Racers got the run back with a solo shot of their own, this one coming from Lily Fischer. MSU was able to hold the Cougars in the bottom of the frame to pick up the win and complete the series sweep.
Hannah James picked up the win in the game by allowing just one run on three hits with six strikeouts over 5.2 innings of work. Jenna Veber pitched the final 1.1 innings of the game, allowing just one hit with one strikeout.
Jensen Striegel was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate on the day, to go along with two stolen bases. Logan Braundmeier and Taylor Jackson each drove in two runs in the game, while Sierra Gilmore added another on a sac fly.
