MIAMI — Murray State Women’s Soccer won their match with Florida International 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at FIU Soccer Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Racers leave Florida going 2-0 with their victory today and their win on Friday (Sept. 3) over Florida Atlantic. Sunday’s victory pushes Murray State’s record to 4-1 on the season.
Sophomore midfielder Hailey Cole led the Racers with two assists on the day. The first coming on sophomore defender Audrey Henry’s first goal of the season in the eighth minute of the match. Symone Cooper would tally the game-winning goal with a header in the 59th minute on a corner kick from Cole.
Goalkeeper Jenna Villacres continued her impressive weekend with 10 saves on 11 Florida International shots on goal. This performance follows her shutout in Friday’s match.
Friday, Murray State won 1-0 in overtime over Florida Atlantic on at FAU Soccer Stadium in Boca Raton. Midfielder Lauren Payne scored the lone goal of the match in the 95th minute on an assist from freshman defender Morgan Bodker.
After both sides went scoreless through the first 90 minutes of the match, the Racers were able to net the Golden Goal just five minutes into overtime. With the win, Murray State moves to 3-1 on the season.
Goalkeeper Jenna Villacres ended the match with a clean sheet gathering three saves on 15 Florida Atlantic shots.
Murray State’s next match will come on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. against Big 10 opponent Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.
