MURRAY — With the current state of college sports, even situations that, on the surface, would seem stable can always end with a rash of players entering the transfer portal.
Such is the case with the Murray State men’s basketball program. Despite the hire of a proven commodity in former Racers Head Coach Steve Prohm to replace former assistant Matt McMahon, it does not appear that is enough to prevent the transfer portal from having an impact on next season’s roster.
Tuesday morning, reserve guard Trae Hannibal and starting forward DJ Burns made their intentions known that they would enter the portal. With this being both players’ second ventures to the portal in as many seasons — Hannibal transferred to Murray State from South Carolina last year, while Burns came to Murray from Southern University — they will have to sit out one year of competition, should they go elsewhere.
Hannibal and Burns join starting point guard Justice Hill, an All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team selection this year, along with reserve guard Dionte Bostick and reserve forward Jackson Sivills in entering the portal since Prohm was tabbed to return to the Racers on Friday. Prohm is replacing former assistant Matt McMahon, who left for Louisiana State last week after seven years as Murray State’s head coach.
As he addressed the media Monday for the first time since returning to the Murray State job, Prohm seemed to be bracing for this kind of situation.
“We’ll be active in the portal, for sure,” Prohm said, answering a question about the status of the Racers’ recruiting class, a class that features three guards, all 6-5 or taller, along with a 6-9 post player. “The first day I got the job, I talked to everybody. I talked to everybody on the current roster, all of the recruits, all of their families, their high school coaches, AAU coaches.”
Prohm said he “felt good” about all four players. Still, he said that was not going to stop him from visiting them in person later this week. That class consists of 6-6 guards Jaxon Edwards (Indianapolis), Justin Morgan (Memphis area), 6-5 guard Braxton Stacker (St. Louis area) and 6-9 forward Cornelious Williams.
As for the players on the Murray State roster, Prohm indicated their situations are much different than how things were during his first tenure in Murray and his six years at Big 12 representative Iowa State, who he guided to three NCAA Tournament game wins.
The transfer portal was created in 2018. The NCAA defines the transfer portal as “a compliance system created in October 2018 by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to manage and facilitate the process for student athletes seeking to transfer between member institutions. The transfer portal permits student athletes to place their name in an on-line database declaring their desire to transfer. Athletes enter the portal by informing their current school of their desire to transfer; the school then has two business days to enter the athletes’ name in the database.
“Once an athlete’s name is entered in the database, coaches and staff from other schools are permitted to make contact with the athlete to inquire about their interest in visiting the campus and accepting a scholarship.The portal was intended to bring greater transparency to the transfer process and to enable student athletes to publicize their desire to transfer.
New regulations were adopted in 2021 allowing student athletes to change schools using the portal once without sitting out a year after the transfer.
There is no guarantee that entering the portal means an athlete will find a suitable alternative. Burns did include in his Twitter announcement, “I will be entering the transfer portal with the possible chance of returning to Murray.”
Monday night, OVC Player of the Year KJ Williams, a forward, announced on social media that he would enter the portal, but this came after he declared himself eligible for the NBA Draft last week. Williams, however, is not obtaining an agent, thus keeping his college eligibility intact.
Williams, along with fellow junior Tevin Brown, declared for the Draft last week after McMahon left the Racers to take the head coaching job at LSU. Brown, though, did say he would sign with an agent, thus ending his college career.
Prohm’s 104-29 record is the best of any Murray State coach. His first season after assuming the reins from Head Coach Billy Kennedy — 2011-12 — is still remembered today as it included a 23-0 start, a No. 7 ranking in the Associated Press poll and a win in the NCAA Tournament. The top-10 ranking marked a first in Murray State’s storied history.
However, in addressing the transfer situation Monday, Prohm indicated that he would take no offense to current players choosing to enter the portal and, subsequently, finding new places to play next season.
“Obviously, Tevin and KJ are moving on, but I’m still going to visit with them,” he said, explaining that, as with the other Racers choosing to enter the portal, he would want to be an agent of assistance. “They need to do what is best for them, and it may be tough for them to return, but I’m going to do whatever I can to help them.
“But that’s just part of the world we’re in right now with college athletics. If they move on, I’ll wish them the best, but if they stay, I’m excited to work with those guys. We’re just going to take it a day at a time, attack today and go on to the next thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.