MURRAY — The Murray State men’s golf team landed senior, Connor Coombs, on the 2022 All-Ohio Valley Conference Team and Kamaren Cunningham on the OVC All-Newcomer Team as announced by the league at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where the season-ending event begins Sunday.
Coombs, from Central City, had his best season in four as a Racer with a stroke average of 73.0, good for seventh place in the OVC. He finished 10th at the TSU event on scores of 76-71=147.
Cunningham, a freshman from Dover Tennessee, was one of the top rookies in the 2021-22 season. He posted three top-20 finishes and his stroke average of 74.5 was 24th in the OVC.
The 2022 OVC Men’s Golf Championship began with 18 holes on Sunday and continues with stroke play through Tuesday. The team champion will be decided with Match Play semifinals and final action on Wednesday. Live scoring can be accessed through links at OVCSports.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.