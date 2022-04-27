CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — In his final collegiate tournament, Murray State’s Connor Coombs gave a good account of the improvement he has seen since arriving as a freshman in the fall of 2017 from Central City, Kentucky.
On perhaps the toughest test of golf the Ohio Valley Conference has ever staged its championship on, Coombs finished seventh at the 73rd playing of the event at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He was consistent in putting up a score line of 74-74-74=222.
After a promising first round 303 in windy and wet conditions on Sunday, the Racers were in fifth place and looking like they would be a factor in how this event turned out. However, in better weather Monday and Tuesday, the Racers slumped with rounds of 309 and 310. MSU’s 922 total put them in seventh place.
Other Racers and their finishes included Kamaren Cunningham with a spot in 17th place on scores of 72-80-77=229 and Tyler Powell in 28th place on scores of 76-81-77=234. Walker Beck placed 38th on scores of 81-74-88=243 and Trey Lewis had rounds of 82-82-82=246 for a spot in 40th place.
Joe Muschong of Morehead State won the medalist title after rounds of 73-68-76=217.
In the first time of deciding the OVC championship using match play, the schedule for Wednesday calls for semifinal play in the morning and the title match in the afternoon at Dalhousie. No. 1 Tennessee Tech and No. 4 SIUE will tee off beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT while No. 2 UT Martin and No. 3 SIUE will follow at 8:10 a.m. The winners will play in the Championship Match at approximately 1 p.m.
