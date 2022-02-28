HOPKINSVILLE — The Murray State Racers defeated Austin Peay 5-4 Saturday at the first Popeye’s Battle of the Border Match Play at Hopkinsville Country Club.
The format was singles match play and there were nine head-to-head competitions. With each match win counting for one point, there are a total of nine points available.
“The fight our guys showed today was outstanding,” said MSU coach Daniel DeLuca. “We were down in six matches heading to the back nine and the resilience our guys showed was great to see. This was a fun day spent with a great group of young men from Austin Peay that are well coached by Coach Robbie Wilson and Coach Michael Buse and we will see them again at Tunica for our OVC Match Play Tournament. This was a great annual event to start and we are excited this could be a yearly tradition with the Govs. It’s a great day to be a Racer!’’
Singles match play
final scores
•Reece Britt (APSU) def. Tyler Abernathy (MSU) in 19 holes
•Morgan Robinson (APSU) def. John Buchanan (MSU) 4 & 3
•Tyler Powell (MSU) def. Garrett Whitfield (APSU) in 21 holes
•Carson Holmes (MSU) def. Jay Fox (APSU) 2 & 1
•Walker Beck (MSU) def. Logan Spurrier (APSU) 2 & 1
•Quinn Eaton (MSU) def. Adam Van Raden (APSU) 2 & 1
•Micah Kinsley (APSU) def. Trey Lewis (MSU) 3 & 2
•Kamaren Cunningham (MSU) def. Jordan Rodriquez (APSU) 3 & 2
•Chase Korte (APSU) def. Connor Coombs (MSU) 2 & 1
