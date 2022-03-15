MURRAY — Murray State tennis (6-6) split its weekend matches after defeating Western Kentucky by a 5-2 score in Bowling Green on Saturday before falling to UT Chattanooga, 6-1, at Bennie Purcell Courts in Murray on Sunday. Ohio Valley Conference play is scheduled to begin on April 1.
After dropping the doubles point to the host Hilltoppers Saturday, Murray State would storm back in singles play to win the match over its in-state rival. The Racers took five of six singles points with Stasya Sharapova leading the Racers, while winning the number one flight.
Sarah Bureau and Annika Pschorr each took their singles point by winning in straight sets over their respective opponents. Gabrielle Geolier took care of business in her flight by winning 6-0, 7-6 before Jordina Font took the final point of the day for the Racers by coming back after dropping the first set.
However, the Racers were unable to build much momentum against the Mocs Sunday back in Murray. UTC took the doubles point from Murray State before winning five of six singles flights on the afternoon. Bureau was able to secure her singles flight by winning in straight sets for the second time on the weekend.
“The biggest positive we can take from this weekend is that we can win matches after losing the doubles point,” said Murray State Head Coach Jorge Caetano. “We have definitely improved our singles play and are going to continue to work hard on it but also need to get back to playing our brand of tennis in doubles.”
