MURRAY — Jacksonville State was an antagonist of Murray State for several years in Ohio Valley Conference football.
That was when they both played at the same competitive level. Saturday night, having won 15 of the previous 17 meetings, the Gamecocks returned to Roy Stewart Stadium a much different program. The Gamecocks are in flux, between elevating from the FCS level to the highest level of college football, FBS, specifically.
So, it probably was not a surprise that Jax State won again, this time by a 34-3 score, as the Gamecocks now possess 85 scholarships to the Racers’ 63. However, in spite of their circumstance, the Racers were still fighting to what wound up a bitter end, and an 0-2 start to the season.
“I thought we did some really good things and I thought we had a lot of guys step up with the next-man-up mentality who did a nice job of fighting for their brother,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, who is never one to be interested in moral victories, but admitted he liked how his players kept their spirit at a high level to the final buzzer. That was the same attitude he had witnessed in a 63-10 loss to Big 12 opponent Texas Tech seven nights earlier a Texas Tech team that upset top-25-ranked Houston on Saturday.
“The fourth quarter was a little embarrassing (where the Racers surrendered two long scoring runs that caused the score to look so lopsided) but, prior to that fourth quarter, I thought we played some pretty good football.”
Jax State (3-0) was up only seven points at halftime after the Racers appeared to have a chance to possibly take the lead early in the second quarter when they recovered a Gamecock fumble in Jax State territory. However, instant replay overturned the play, allowing the Gamecocks to maintain possession.
That would reinforce a theme in this game as the Racers seemed precariously close to putting real pressure on Jax State. Two passes were nearly intercepted in Murray State territory, one of which would have prevented a field goal near halftime that increased the Gamecocks’ lead to 10-3.
By far, the most unkind of these near misses came in the third quarter after the Racers appeared to have perfectly executed a fake punt. Punter Lewis Haltom’s pass to a wide-open Dylan Appleton gained 37 yards and had the Racers set to resume the drive just inside Jax State territory.
The play was nullified, though, as Jax State’s T.J. Lockley attacked Appleton from behind and punched the ball free, allowing teammate Jett Smith to recover it at the Gamecock 41.
Jax State then made the Racers pay as running back Anwar Lewis found room to the right side and zipped 46 yards for the touchdown that put Jax State up 17-3 with 9:01 left in the third.
Then, on the next Racers possession, Jax State took total command of the game as a Haltom punt was blocked in Murray State territory, leading to an Alen Karajic 26-yard field goal and a 20-3 lead with 33 seconds left.
“We were feeling really good. This was never a game like we had in Lubbock, which was so hard for those kids. They were fired up at halftime,” Hood said of how his team was feeling after watching its defense hold the Gamecocks in check after they drove almost the length of the field on their opening possession to go up 7-0 on Lewis’ one-yard run.
Kicker Aaron Baum capped a nice drive engineered by backup quarterback Lucas Maue with a 46-yard field goal in the second quarter. “And we really had our hands on a couple of interceptions that got through us, plus we had the fumble on the fake punt that could have given us an even bigger chance.”
One Racer shining bright Saturday was defensive back Quinaz Turner, who had two picks, one of which was in the end zone in the third quarter.
“Coach went in really challenging the guys (on defense) this week and said, ‘There are no starters, so you guys that really want to play? You better show up in practice,’” Turner said of how Hood and the defensive assistants were particularly bothered by how Texas Tech receivers were running free in the secondary last week, catching passes with as much as 20 to 30 yards between them and the nearest defender.
That rarely happened Saturday as the Racers continued fighting to the end, with the entire sideline getting behind the offense as it drove deep into Jax State territory in the final two minutes but could not convert on fourth-and-short.
“I’d say the score got away from us, but us playing football didn’t get away from us. We stayed in there, fighting, and we kept fighting even though it didn’t go our way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.