Schyck take

Murray State batter Ailey Schyck took this high pitch for a ball Wednesday against Austin Peay at Racer Field in Murray. However, when a ball came into her strike zone in the 10th inning of Saturday's second game of a doubleheader against Drake, she unleashed a swing that resulted in a grand slam home run that highlighted a five-run inning in the Racers' sweep.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

DES MOINES,  Iowa  — In the understatement of understatements, the fans who witnessed this weekend’s softball series between Missouri Valley Conference opponents Murray State and Drake got their money’s worth ... and then some.

In fact, for all three games at Des Moines’ Buel Field, those in attendance were treated to what is known as “free” softball as they went into extra innings.  And in two contests, they went well beyond the regulation amount of seven innings, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats.

