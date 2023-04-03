DES MOINES, Iowa — In the understatement of understatements, the fans who witnessed this weekend’s softball series between Missouri Valley Conference opponents Murray State and Drake got their money’s worth ... and then some.
In fact, for all three games at Des Moines’ Buel Field, those in attendance were treated to what is known as “free” softball as they went into extra innings. And in two contests, they went well beyond the regulation amount of seven innings, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats.
In the end, Murray State got its second series win in Valley play by winning both of Saturday’s games — 7-6 in nine innings and 7-2 in 10 innings — before the host Bulldogs got a leadoff walk-off home run Sunday to win 1-0 in 14 innings.
Saturday, the Racers (now 21-14 overall, 6-4 in The Valley) had to come from behind after Drake (8-22, 1-9 in The Valley against a very tough schedule) scored four runs in the third inning to take a 4-1 lead. Murray State matched that in the seventh with Lindsey Carroll’s single and Bre Haislip’s three-run double being the key blows in Murray State taking a 6-5 lead. However, Drake was simply not going down easily this weekend and scratched out a run in the bottom half to send the game into extra innings.
It took until the ninth, but Taylor Jackson finally gave the Racers the upper hand for good with an RBI double as Jackson, Carroll and Haislip all ended with two hits apiece and combined for seven RBIs as Carroll and Jackson each had two.
In the nighcap Saturday, it was Ailey Schyck realizing the dream of dreams for a softball/baseball player as her grand slam home run in the top of the 10th gave the Racers breathing room after Haislip gave them the lead when she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Hannah James pitched three innings of no-hit ball in getting the win.
Gracie Osbron was 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Lily Fischer was 2-for-5 with a run scored. Haislip was also 1-for-2 with two RBIs. The grand slam was Schyck’s only hit of the game.
James once again went the final three innings and did not surrender a hit in getting the win. The efforts of starter Jenna Veber must not be ignored, though, as she went seven innings and only allowed five hits with no walks.
And the Racers were poised to get the sweep Sunday as they had prime scoring chances throughout the game. However, even though they outhit Drake 14-9, they never could get the key hits to bring runners home, ending the game with 19 runners left on base.
It finally bit them in the bottom of the 14th when Erin Dighton, who had relieved Bulldog starter Megan Hupke in the circle after Hupke threw 196 pitches in the game, homered. Dighton set the Racers down in order in the top of the 14th, then led off the bottom half with her walk-off job after the Racers had sent the game to the 14th on center fielder Erin Lackey’s throw-out of a runner at home to end the 13th.
