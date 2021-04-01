MURRAY — Murray State softball concluded its six-game homestand with a midweek nonconference clash against Middle Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon. Battling both their opponents and rainy weather conditions, the Racers came up short in an extra-inning affair for the second time in the last three games as the Blue Raiders rained on the Murray State parade - escaping with a 3-1 victory in ten innings at Racer Field.
After the first 13 combined batters were retired in order to open the contest, it would be the Blue Raiders who opened the scoring in their half of the third when a Summer Burgess two-out RBI single gave the visitors a 1-0 lead.
The Racers answered back in the home half of the fourth when a one-out RBI single off the bat of Sierra Gilmore scored Jensen Striegel to level the game at 1-1 through four complete.
Both teams managed to combine for just one hit over the next three innings as the game would need extra frames to decide a winner.
It would be Burgess again who made the breakthrough for Middle Tennessee, putting her side in front in the ninth with another RBI double before a sacrifice fly from Kaylee Richetto gave the Blue Raiders an insurance run with a 3-1 advantage.
The Racers were unable to build a comeback effort in the bottom half as they fell 3-1 in ten frames.
The lone Racer run came on six hits, with Striegel (2-4, R) and Jordan Childress (2-4, 2B), who made her first career start at first base, leading the way with two hits apiece. Additionally, Gilmore’s RBI brings her career total to 105, tying Jenna Bradley (2010-11) for fifth in program history.
Taylor Makowsky got the start in the circle and tossed four innings – striking out three while surrendering just one earned run in the outing.
Kamryn Carcich was tagged with the loss after the freshman dealt five innings in relief, striking out one while surrendering a pair of runs.
Jenna Veber also pitched an inning in relief without allowing an earned run.
The Racers will begin a five-game road trip on Friday when they head to Jacksonville State to kick off a three-game weekend set with the Gamecocks.
