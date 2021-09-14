LEXINGTON — The Murray State Women’s Soccer team dropped a heartbreaker 3-2 in overtime to the University of Kentucky Wildcats at Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington on Sunday afternoon.
After a strong defensive effort for the beginning of the first half, Murray State fell behind on a penalty kick by UK in the 25th minute the Racers would tie the game just before the half on an impressive goal by Izzy Heckman from just beyond the box in the 39th minute.
The Racers would take the lead over the Wildcats on an electrifying 57th minute goal off the right foot of Chloe Barnthouse just after she checked into the game for Abby Jones. Murray State would hold the 2-1 lead until the 66th minute when Kentucky would tie the game. The game would remain tied into overtime when Hannah Richardson would net the golden goal for the Wildcats off a deflected shot.
On the day, Murray State put up 13 total shots with five being on goal. All five shots on goal came from five different Racer players while Heckman led the team with two total shots. Jenna Villacres had six saves on the day while facing 21 Wildcat shots.
