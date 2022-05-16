MURRAY — Prior to this week’s Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Murray State Head Coach Adam Kiesler had emphasized that, while first-place individual performances would be big, the team title would actually be decided by the number of top-eight finishes the Racers could accumulate.
That indeed proved big. Murray State was placing two, even three, athletes in those positions throughout the three days of competition. The Racers held a comfortable lead over second-place Southeast Missouri, but needed one more push to seal a 2022 sweep of both the indoor and outdoor meets. Senior Dani Wright, in her last meet at Murray State, supplied it in the grueling 5,000-meter run.
Wright’s big burst on the final two laps, enabled her to finish fourth, while teammate Emma Crevaston ended in eighth, as Wright, exhausted, collapsed to the surface of Marshall Gage Track at Roy Stewart Stadium.
“I mean, it was painful and all, but it was for the team and it just happened to be my last race, so I just was going to give it everything I could,” Wright said remembering the treatment from her jubilant teammates, once she had physically recovered, an avalanche of hugs and verbal praise.
“It’s the little moments that count. That was just to secure the points that we needed to cap off the season, cap off the year, and it’s just a great accomplishment. We wouldn’t have gotten here without everybody else’s help, and it is those extra points that count. That means everybody is pulling their weight and I just appreciate everybody on the team.”
When all was said and done, Wright and her teammates were holding the OVC outdoor trophy for the first time since 2019. With February’s indoor trophy, the Racer women notched their first sweep of those titles since 1992.
“So it’s been 30 years since the last time? It’s pretty cool,” said Kiesler, who repeated his distinction from the indoor season of being named OVC Outdoor Coach of the Year. “It means a lot to this program, especially with having (longtime Murray State skipper) Margaret Simmons here and all of the other people who have been part of this program who came and watched and saw how all of the hard work paid off for these kids.”
Rachel Hagans was huge for the Racers, winning the 100-meter dash, the long jump (with a new OVC record of 6.44 meters) and joining teammates Hannah Malone, Teliyah James and Jakayla McSwain in winning the 4x100 relay.
Amirr Evans picked up a win in the 800, while Jenna Pauly delivered the heptathlon title.
“What really set the tone for us going into (today) was that, in every running event, we had 95% or even more of our athletes that had made the finals. That’s what made today fun,” Kiesler said.
After SEMO took a brief seven-point lead after the first few events, Murray State snatched the lead back. From there, the lead grew to between 35 and 50 points and remained at that size. Eventually, as the events dwindled, it became obvious that SEMO did not have events remaining to overcome margin.
“It feels amazing,” said Pauly, who also scored points by finishing third in the pole vault, eighth in the long jump and eighth in the high jump. “It’s just really good to see all of the work we’ve done pay off, and it’s wonderful to see those smiles and us jumping around and I’m just really happy to participate and give back to my team.
“In return, they’re encouraging me and following me to every event and always pushing me.”
Hagans called representing this team a blessing.
“Honestly, it’s an honor. I’m really grateful,” she said. “I’m so excited that we went back-to-back indoor to outdoor and having my teammates cheering for me. Yeah, we’d always be joking around before races but, then, we’d get focused.
“It’s a blessing. Our hashtag is ‘tougher together’ and that’s what it’s about with this team.”
