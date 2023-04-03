MURRAY — The college basketball transfer portal had another Murray State player enter it late last week.

Freshman guard Jaxon Edwards became the fifth Racer to announce intentions to leave the program after the just-completed first season in Missouri Valley Conference play. Edwards, who came to the Racers from the highly-successful Cathedral program in Indianapolis, saw very little action for Murray State, appearing in 11 games, playing 29 minutes and averaging 0.5 ppg and 0.7 rebounds a game. 

