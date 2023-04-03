MURRAY — The college basketball transfer portal had another Murray State player enter it late last week.
Freshman guard Jaxon Edwards became the fifth Racer to announce intentions to leave the program after the just-completed first season in Missouri Valley Conference play. Edwards, who came to the Racers from the highly-successful Cathedral program in Indianapolis, saw very little action for Murray State, appearing in 11 games, playing 29 minutes and averaging 0.5 ppg and 0.7 rebounds a game.
At 6’6” and a very versatile game that could go inside or outside, Edwards, like teammate Braxton Stacker, was being seen as someone who could begin making an impact for the Racers, had he stayed. Stacker, another athletic 6’5” freshman, who also appeared to have an ability to go inside or outside, entered the portal on Wednesday.
Like Stacker, Edwards chose to keep his commitment to the Racers last year after Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon, who had recruited Edwards and Stacker, as well as forward Sam Murray II and guard Justin Morgan, accepted an offer to coach Southeastern Conference member Louisiana State. That came within 48 hours of the Racers falling to Saint Peter’s in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.
Steve Prohm, who had led the Racers from 2011-2015 before departing for Big 12 power Iowa State, returned to the Racer helm after McMahon headed to Baton Rouge. Edwards actually decommitted after McMahon, who had coached under Prohm at Murray State, left but, in the end, all four high school recruits chose to remain with the Racers after Prohm returned.
“I would like to say “Thank you” to the Murray State community and Coach Prohm for a great freshman experience. I wish the best to all of my teammates and thank them for treating me like a brother. All being said, I will be entering the transfer portal,” Edwards said in a message on the social media site Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
