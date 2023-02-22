BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. —The Murray State women’s golf program set a program record 283 Tuesday and moved up to a sixth-place finish at the Atlantic Invitational in Boynton Beach, Florida.
The Racers’ final round 283 set the program record for single-round strokes total, as they bested the 284 the team posted at the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Championship in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
Eliza Mae Kho tied her career-low round twice in the event and placed third on scores of 68-79-68=206. That bested the former record 54-hole Tuesday for the Racers held by Moa Folke who had a 208 at the 2017 OVC Championship in Owens Cross Roads, Ala.
Payton Carter gave the Racers two players in the top-10 with an eighth place showing on scores of 70-71-69=210. Carter’s 69 tied her career-low round from 2021 in Oxford, Ala.
