Murray State women's golfers

Murray State’s women’s golfers had reasons for smiling Tuesday. 

 Murray State Athletics photo

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. —The Murray State women’s golf program set a program record 283 Tuesday and moved up to a sixth-place finish at the Atlantic Invitational in Boynton Beach, Florida.

 The Racers’ final round 283 set the program record for single-round strokes total, as they bested the 284 the team posted at the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Championship in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

