OXFORD, Ala. — Murray State ran into a huge problem Saturday as it tried to win its first-ever Ohio Valley Conference Softball Tournament championship.
It was leaving too may runners on base ... way too many.
It left 12 on base in its 3-0 loss to Belmont in the day’s first game of the championship round. It left 10 on base in Game 2. In both games combined, it did not score a run after loading the bases six times, usually a recipe for disaster.
But in the nick of time, the Racers got it right. In the sixth inning, they had two runners on base and found a way to do damage, scoring two huge runs to provide the cushion necessary to take a 5-2 win over the Bruins and ignite a massive celebration on the field of Choccolocco Park.
“It’s calmed down now, but only a short time ago, it was pretty crazy,” said Racers Head Coach Kara Amundson as the team was returning by bus early Saturday evening to Murray. “It feels pretty amazing.
“The number one thing is (the Racer program) had never experienced this before, so obviously we now know what this feels like, and we can tell the ones that will be coming through this program what it feels like. That’s part of continuing to build this program.”
That feeling of accomplishment was made possible by a group that has now set a new school record for single-season wins (40) and is preparing for its first visit to the NCAA Tournament (that was determined Sunday evening but after press time). It also was made possible by having many players make key plays.
Thursday and Friday, senior outfielder Jensen Striegel made acrobatic catches, including one against Southeast Missouri on Thursday that took away a three-run home run in extra innings. Friday, first baseman Lily Fischer ended a Belmont at-bat with a running catch of a foul ball, then used her bat on Saturday to deliver a huge double that produced one of the two sixth-inning runs that effectively sealed the win.
Lindsey Carroll delivered a huge RBI single in the fourth inning of Game 2 Saturday to give the Racers a 2-1 lead. She had also answered a SEMO run Thursday with a solo homer that later was followed by a game-winning bomb from teammate Gracie Osbron.
There was sophomore designated hitter Victoria Garland providing an RBI groundout that regained the lead at 3-2 in the fifth after Belmont had tied the game at 2-2. Then, there were who may have been the most important contributors of the weekend.
Pitcher Jenna Veber proved once and for all that the Racer pitching staff is more than OVC Pitcher of the Year Hannah James, going the distance in Game 2, allowing only five hits and continually inducing the dangerous Bruin hitters into groundouts. Then, there was the tournament MVP, shortstop Sierra Gilmore, who carried the biggest stick in Oxford, blasting two home runs in Game 2, the first of which immediately countered a Belmont run in the first inning.
“It was huge,” Amundson said of Gilmore’s first blast. “We went down to them right away, which definitely doesn’t feel good anytime, but especially after you have lost the first game. Then, she hits the second one (in the sixth) that gave us a bigger lead (4-2).”
Amundson was asked after the game if she thought Belmont was expecting James to take the circle in perhaps the final two innings, and may have been surprised to still see Veber pitching. She said she was unsure of that, but one thing was certain.
“She deserved it. Both runs were unearned. She was spinning the ball really well. She pitched her butt off and she was getting them to hit the ball in the dirt,” Amundson said.
Along with Gilmore being MVP, Veber, James and Carroll were named to the all-tournament team.
